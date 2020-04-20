Global  

Offshore Sector Reeling After Historic 300% Oil Price Crash

OilPrice.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
The offshore drilling market is set to be one of the worst-hit in the oil price crash and demand collapse, as companies are reassessing drilling programs and canceling or halting offshore contracts, IHS Markit said in its latest Offshore Marine Monthly analysis on Monday.   Demand for offshore supply vessels (OSV) is expected to take a hit in the coming months, as exploration and production (E&P) companies, big and small, rushed to cut capital expenditures (capex) following the double whammy of the oil price crash…
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Iraq: Oil price drop fuels economic crisis

Iraq: Oil price drop fuels economic crisis 02:51

 Iraq has been hit by political instability that effectively left it without a government.

