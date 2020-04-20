Oil Prices Hit $1 Following A 90% Crash

Monday, 20 April 2020 () For decades, oil bears have made grand claims about oil prices crashing to $1. It was never really a claim that industry professionals would take seriously, with most observers viewing it either as fear-mongering or hyperbole. On Monday the 20th of April 2020, WTI front-month contracts fell to the $1 handle. When you take into account both inflation and global breakeven prices – this truly is a historic day for oil. While some producers around the world - Saudi Arabia most notably - may claim to be able to produce oil at this price, the true…
Oil Prices Plummet to
Minus $37 a Barrel U.S. crude prices reached their lowest
level on record, with West Texas Intermediate
crude dropping to minus $37.63 a barrel. Oil’s May contract, known as its front month,
has been hit the hardest with deliveries set to
take place while the country is...