Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Oil Prices Hit $1 Following A 90% Crash

Oil Prices Hit $1 Following A 90% Crash

OilPrice.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
For decades, oil bears have made grand claims about oil prices crashing to $1. It was never really a claim that industry professionals would take seriously, with most observers viewing it either as fear-mongering or hyperbole. On Monday the 20th of April 2020, WTI front-month contracts fell to the $1 handle. When you take into account both inflation and global breakeven prices – this truly is a historic day for oil. While some producers around the world - Saudi Arabia most notably - may claim to be able to produce oil at this price, the true…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Oil Prices Plummet to Minus $37 a Barrel

Oil Prices Plummet to Minus $37 a Barrel 01:04

 Oil Prices Plummet to Minus $37 a Barrel U.S. crude prices reached their lowest level on record, with West Texas Intermediate crude dropping to minus $37.63 a barrel. Oil’s May contract, known as its front month, has been hit the hardest with deliveries set to take place while the country is...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheuriAkkad

Kabaiku Theuri Oil Prices Hit $1 Following A 90% Crash 7 minutes ago

lavonmapson

Aurora Borialis RT @grist: 1/ U.S. oil prices reached a record low today, dropping into negative territory for the first time in history. Grist reporter… 20 minutes ago

LegacyCoinsLLC

Legacy Coins LLC #Oil Prices Hit $1 Following A 90% Crash On Monday the 20th of April 2020, WTI front-month contracts fell to the $1… https://t.co/UYMPt4dXhN 24 minutes ago

grist

grist 1/ U.S. oil prices reached a record low today, dropping into negative territory for the first time in history. Gr… https://t.co/G65bHyL2aA 55 minutes ago

stefixy

Steffy - Stefania Barbaglio Some madness is happening: #Oil Prices Hit $1 Following A 90% Crash. There will be many losers and a few winners. S… https://t.co/xvj1o9BICJ 58 minutes ago

ICMMagazine

Indoor Comfort RT @CEMACTENERGY: Oil Prices Hit $1 Following A 90% Crash | https://t.co/Aw3BsjoHeC https://t.co/krY0R7f3Kj 1 hour ago

clancynewyork

Eileen Clancy Monika Ehrman AKA @oilgaslawprof at @UofOklahomaLaw is following the crash in oil prices closely. She's tweeting li… https://t.co/608IldtL3X 1 hour ago

mateen538

muhamaad mateen #OilPrice Oil Prices Hit $1 Following A 90% Crash https://t.co/9FQskgdYzQ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.