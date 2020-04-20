Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Oil price futures slipped into negative territory on Monday - a shocking oil-market first - making previous doom and gloom forecasts of OPEC's too-little-too-late production cuts now seem like sober predictions rather than overzealous fearmongering. But are negative oil prices here to stay? A First Time for Everything WTI crude oil futures settled at -$37.63 per barrel on Monday, down $55.90 on the day. Not only was it the largest price drop for the commodity in history at some 305.97 percent, but it was also the first time that the WTI futures…


