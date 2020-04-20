Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems

Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems

OilPrice.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Oil price futures slipped into negative territory on Monday - a shocking oil-market first - making previous doom and gloom forecasts of OPEC’s too-little-too-late production cuts now seem like sober predictions rather than overzealous fearmongering. But are negative oil prices here to stay? A First Time for Everything WTI crude oil futures settled at -$37.63 per barrel on Monday, down $55.90 on the day. Not only was it the largest price drop for the commodity in history at some 305.97 percent, but it was also the first time that the WTI futures…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Iraq: Oil price drop fuels economic crisis

Iraq: Oil price drop fuels economic crisis 02:51

 Iraq has been hit by political instability that effectively left it without a government.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FCriticalThink

CriticalThinking RT @MartinBurke1: Oil price crash today.. what?. Chris explains very well below >>> https://t.co/68FKc9xQzy 6 minutes ago

ekwulobia5

Nkiruka.A.N RT @Jon_RosenthalTX: THREAD: Sharing my perspective today – I’ve worked in Oil & Gas for 25+ years and now serve on the Texas House Energy… 6 minutes ago

nmp8

Nilesh Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems https://t.co/byd0ZH6mI6 #ln 8 minutes ago

SharkRadioNet

Shark Radio Network RT @TheT_Room: Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems… https://t.co/777EoBoLcl #TRoom #politics 12 minutes ago

MatiGreenspan

Mati Grrrrrreenspan (tweets aren't trading advice) RT @BitcoinMktJrnl: The #DailyGreenspan: "...crude oil is grabbing all the headlines today as it experiences its own mind-blowing crash. D… 12 minutes ago

BBCFRCH

Jim B. ... and just for u JT! Remember when u were trash talking @POTUS with ur fellow Bilderberg SHILLS! Well, if the S… https://t.co/mSuopmHDiT 15 minutes ago

TheT_Room

The T Room Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems… https://t.co/777EoBoLcl #TRoom #politics 16 minutes ago

iwan_koerniawan

iwan RT @FaisalBasri: Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems | https://t.co/cxjnMHodXc https://t.co/LfUVFosFcq #oilprice 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.