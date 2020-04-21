Baseline Taps Blockchain to Improve Coronavirus Contact Tracing Apps Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Contact tracing solutions are in high demand due to the global coronavirus crisis. Baseline, a smart contract and tokenization platform, is now throwing its hat in the ring. Baseline is an enterprise-grade blockchain venture created by EY, Microsoft, and ConsenSys. Improving Coronavirus Contact Tracing It is looking to bring distributed ledger technology and smart contracts to real world use cases. One of those use cases revolves around coronavirus contact tracing solutions. More specifically, the project aims to address issues found in Google’s and Apple’s proposal for coronavirus tracking projects. While the tech giants put forward a comprehensive proposal, there is



The post Baseline Taps Blockchain to Improve Coronavirus Contact Tracing Apps appeared first on The Merkle News. Contact tracing solutions are in high demand due to the global coronavirus crisis. Baseline, a smart contract and tokenization platform, is now throwing its hat in the ring. Baseline is an enterprise-grade blockchain venture created by EY, Microsoft, and ConsenSys. Improving Coronavirus Contact Tracing It is looking to bring distributed ledger technology and smart contracts to real world use cases. One of those use cases revolves around coronavirus contact tracing solutions. More specifically, the project aims to address issues found in Google’s and Apple’s proposal for coronavirus tracking projects. While the tech giants put forward a comprehensive proposal, there isThe post Baseline Taps Blockchain to Improve Coronavirus Contact Tracing Apps appeared first on The Merkle News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published 2 days ago Coronavirus: India's Kerala state flattens the curve 02:33 Analysts say India's communist state of Kerala has managed to flatten the curve with aggressive testing, contact tracing as well as long periods of quarantine You Might Like

Tweets about this ฿ittrail Baseline Taps Blockchain to Improve Coronavirus Contact Tracing Apps https://t.co/49BDEyjHUq #Baseline #blockchain… https://t.co/hdXajfN7cJ 6 minutes ago LondonUWF RT @ICON4Education: Baseline @baselineproto is an enterprise-grade blockchain venture created by EY, Microsoft, and ConsenSys @Consensys… 11 minutes ago CryptFund News Baseline Taps #Blockchain to Improve Coronavirus Contact Tracing Apps https://t.co/pz9XTK0JjO 12 minutes ago Don. (ICON4Education) Baseline @baselineproto is an enterprise-grade blockchain venture created by EY, Microsoft, and ConsenSys… https://t.co/mVperjDQaV 16 minutes ago BitNEWS Live ₿ 🚀 Baseline Taps Blockchain to Improve Coronavirus Contact Tracing Apps https://t.co/quO8tAfMzm 30 minutes ago