The hacker had drained $25 million in cryptocurrency from decentralized finance protocol dForce over the weekend.

You Might Like

Tweets about this VinnyLinguini RT @CoinDesk: LATEST: The hacker that drained $25 million in cryptocurrency from decentralized finance protocol dForce over the weekend has… 31 minutes ago AllTheNew dForce Hacker Returns Almost All of Stolen $25M in Crypto https://t.co/inRtYzRUbo 36 minutes ago 😷[email protected]😷 RT @ITBiometrics: A mystery #hacker allegedly stole $25m (£20m) in #cryptocurrencies - and then returned the funds two days later. #dForce… 49 minutes ago bitcoin.org.uk BitCoin dForce Hacker Returns Almost All of Stolen $25M in Crypto https://t.co/ZUH0BL8SB8 2 hours ago ❌🦠➡️🏠A.wahab Alsaiq™ dForce Hacker Returns Almost All of Stolen $25M in Crypto - CoinDesk #cryptocurrency https://t.co/RBoYyxjlnj 2 hours ago ITBiometrics A mystery #hacker allegedly stole $25m (£20m) in #cryptocurrencies - and then returned the funds two days later.… https://t.co/MSEXxka5hj 2 hours ago ᴰᴬᴺᴬ ᶜᴿᵞᴾᵀᴼᴺᴱᵂˢ RT @InsiderEthereum: dForce Hacker Returns Almost All of Stolen $25M in Crypto #ethereum #crypto https://t.co/bTZejQBiuj 3 hours ago Arie #dForce #Hacker Returns Almost All of Stolen $25M in #Crypto Some good news for today 👍👍 https://t.co/V6XK0oHEDX 3 hours ago