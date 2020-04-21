Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Brent Crude Oil Prices Fall 20% As Panic Sweeps The Market

Brent Crude Oil Prices Fall 20% As Panic Sweeps The Market

OilPrice.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
After yesterday's historic crash which left the West Texas Intermediate U.S. benchmark settling at -$37, panic is beginning to spread through markets, with Brent crude oil prices plummeting by over 20 percent in early morning trading. The drop, sparked by a perfect storm of COVID-19 fueled demand destruction and global crude storage facilities reaching their limits, is unlike anything markets have ever seen. And it's left every even the most. veteran industry players scratching their heads. From Asia to North America, all over the world oil producers…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: U.S. oil prices hit 21-year lows as demand disappears

U.S. oil prices hit 21-year lows as demand disappears 01:08

 U.S. oil prices have tumbled to levels not seen since 1999 as demand for crude disappears. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.