Brent Crude Oil Prices Fall 20% As Panic Sweeps The Market

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

After yesterday's historic crash which left the West Texas Intermediate U.S. benchmark settling at -$37, panic is beginning to spread through markets, with Brent crude oil prices plummeting by over 20 percent in early morning trading. The drop, sparked by a perfect storm of COVID-19 fueled demand destruction and global crude storage facilities reaching their limits, is unlike anything markets have ever seen. And it's left every even the most. veteran industry players scratching their heads. From Asia to North America, all over the world oil producers… 👓 View full article

