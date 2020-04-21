Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Oil Price War Ends: Suncor (TSX:SU) Could See Explosive Growth in 2020

Oil Price War Ends: Suncor (TSX:SU) Could See Explosive Growth in 2020

Motley Fool Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The ending of the oil price war would help energy companies recover from an oil glut. But the Suncor Energy stock should stand out as the sector’s top investment pick because of its good liquidity position.

The post Oil Price War Ends: Suncor (TSX:SU) Could See Explosive Growth in 2020 appeared first on The Motley Fool...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.