Goldman: Don’t Expect U.S. Oil Prices To Recover Soon

OilPrice.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The recovery in U.S. oil prices is still weeks away, Goldman Sachs' head of commodities Jeffrey Currie told CNBC's Power Lunch. The reason for the note of caution is because cutting oil production is not a simple matter. It takes time and costs money, and, perhaps more importantly, it could damage the well, Currie said. "Shutting down a well is extremely expensive, and sometimes you damage the well forever," he told CNBC, adding that, "We don't think this is the end of it. You're likely to see this continue to go on at least through the…
