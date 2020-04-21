Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > 75% Emergency CRA Wage Subsidy Approved: How it Can Help You

75% Emergency CRA Wage Subsidy Approved: How it Can Help You

Motley Fool Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The Bombardier stock has been badly hit by the coronavirus outbreak. About 70% of its workforce has been displaced. The 75% emergency wage subsidy, however, gives the company a way to rehire and bring back its employees.

The post 75% Emergency CRA Wage Subsidy Approved: How it Can Help You appeared first on The Motley Fool...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewsRediv

Rediv News 75% Emergency CRA Wage Subsidy Approved: How it Can Help You https://t.co/qTzj0cVktP 3 hours ago

NewWestOpp

NWOpportunities USA: $349B in Paycheck Protection Plan $ approved&fully allocated as of April 16. Another $250B coming this wk. CDN… https://t.co/MltKbRMUaw 17 hours ago

Cannabisretail

Cannabis Retailer Business Magazine #Canadian businesses are looking forward to being able to apply for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy.… https://t.co/4KfYkeUCAy 5 days ago

marialopezabdel

Maria lopez RT @accountrain: The Federal government has approved the Canada emergency wage subsidy, #CEWS but it’s not open for applications yet. In th… 5 days ago

NatsGems

Nathalie RT @GGFLca: On Saturday, parliament approved the $73-billion Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy #CEWS program. The government can now move ahead… 6 days ago

CalgaryArtsDev

Calgary Arts Development RT @calgarycvo: The federal government has approved Bill C-14, the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) legislation, enabling $73 billion t… 6 days ago

gin9909

Gin Gardner RT @CanadaLaws: COVID-19 Relief for Employers: The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy is Approved https://t.co/Z4VnVvzZk0 6 days ago

CanadaLaws

Canada Law Brief COVID-19 Relief for Employers: The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy is Approved https://t.co/Z4VnVvzZk0 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.