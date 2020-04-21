World's Largest Oil ETF Halts Creation Of New Trades As Crude Prices Collapse Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Trading has been halted for the USO Fund LP that was responsible for sending WTI May crude futures into negative territory on Monday. The United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA: USO) - an ETF for crude – said in an SEC filing on Tuesday it was suspending the ability of the USO Authorized Purchasers to purchase new creation baskets, which basically halts new trades after the historic 300% collapse in WTI Crude May futures contract on Monday. USO, one of the most popular oil-tracking ETFs for retail investors, was one… 👓 View full article

0

