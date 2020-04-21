Challenger share price on watch after reaffirming guidance for FY 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGF) share price will be on watch after it released its third quarter update and reaffirmed its FY 2020 guidance...



The post Challenger share price on watch after reaffirming guidance for FY 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic appeared first on Motley Fool Australia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this