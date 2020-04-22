Global  

Stock Alert: Snap Shares Soar 20% After Hours On Strong Revenue Growth

RTTNews Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP) were up over 20% after-hours on April 21, following the company's strong Q1 revenue growth and daily user gains.
