Can Blockchain Certificates Make a Difference During the Coronavirus Crisis?
Thursday, 23 April 2020 () More and more organizations turn to blockchain technology during the coronavirus crisis. Birmingham City Business School is the latest to throw its hat into the ring through blockchain certificates. There are seemingly many use cases for blockchain technology during this time of crisis. Blockchain Certificates During the Coronavirus The viability of these efforts still remains in question, however. If the Birmingham City Business School is to be believed, the coronavirus and blockchain can go together quite well. The group is currently trialing blockchain-based certificates to manage COVID-19 risks across supply chains. While it is evident that something needs to change,
The post Can Blockchain Certificates Make a Difference During the Coronavirus Crisis? appeared first on The Merkle News.