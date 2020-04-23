Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Can Blockchain Certificates Make a Difference During the Coronavirus Crisis?

Can Blockchain Certificates Make a Difference During the Coronavirus Crisis?

The Merkle Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Can Blockchain Certificates Make a Difference During the Coronavirus Crisis?More and more organizations turn to blockchain technology during the coronavirus crisis. Birmingham City Business School is the latest to throw its hat into the ring through blockchain certificates. There are seemingly many use cases for blockchain technology during this time of crisis. Blockchain Certificates During the Coronavirus The viability of these efforts still remains in question, however.  If the Birmingham City Business School is to be believed, the coronavirus and blockchain can go together quite well. The group is currently trialing blockchain-based certificates to manage COVID-19 risks across supply chains. While it is evident that something needs to change,

The post Can Blockchain Certificates Make a Difference During the Coronavirus Crisis? appeared first on The Merkle News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Could the coronavirus crisis spell the end of fast fashion?

Could the coronavirus crisis spell the end of fast fashion? 02:00

 Could the coronavirus crisis spell the end of fast fashion?

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.