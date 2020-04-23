Global  

Decarbonizing U.S. Electricity For $25 A Year

OilPrice.com Thursday, 23 April 2020
In our fractious domestic politics, squabbles over infrastructure spending are as old the republic. But here we propose an infrastructure project of considerable scope that the country needs and which would not require governmental assistance. The US electricity industry (utilities and other providers), we calculate, will have to spend $7-8 trillion in order to modernize (the average plant is about 35 years old) and to eliminate its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The sectors most likely to continue to decarbonize, moving away from extensive fossil…
