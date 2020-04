Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Shares of Mesoblast Ltd. (MESO) are soaring over 67% in pre-market today, after the company announced 83% survival in ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients with moderate/severe acute respiratory distress syndrome or ARDS treated during the period March-April 2020 with two intravenous infusions of Mesoblast's allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell product candidate remestemcel-L within the first five days.