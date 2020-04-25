Global  

The Future Of Fuels In Power Generation

OilPrice.com Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Presently, one-sixth of our electric bill goes to pay for fossil fuels to generate electricity. When fuel prices were higher the percentage was even bigger. Despite all the hoopla about deregulation and decarbonization, electricity prices have moved more in line with fuel costs than any other element of expense like interest or labor. (See Figure 1.) To make the link between fuel cost and price more direct, the wholesale markets for power establish their prices based on marginal (meaning fuel ) costs. No financially sensible power generator would…
