Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > 2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Now

2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Now

Motley Fool Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) and Parkland Fuel Corp. (TSX:PKI) are the only energy stocks I would consider during this market rally.

The post 2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

amnesiabourne

Jason Bourne RT @lhamtil: I've never understood why, for example, the Fed's actions allegedly prop up big tech stocks and consumer staples, but not smal… 7 minutes ago

lhamtil

Lawrence Hamtil I've never understood why, for example, the Fed's actions allegedly prop up big tech stocks and consumer staples, b… https://t.co/f2jX9Z5nRS 9 minutes ago

Mmortkeno1

Menelik Morton (Bum Jiggy) Watch "Bill Gates On Clean Energy, Donald Trump, And Stocks (Full Interview) | Squawk Box | CNBC" on YouTube https://t.co/PwjJwOMLab 16 minutes ago

ArjunNMurti

Arjun Murti @pickeringenergy The scariest part is this wasn't the pro energy crowd...a few I didn’t know were or could even be… https://t.co/oOQx75J9gt 18 minutes ago

IAM__Network

IAM Platform This High-Yielding Renewable Energy Stock Now Has Enough Power to Grow Its Dividend Until 2022 READ MORE:… https://t.co/Oveyttvcwi 32 minutes ago

TDPme

Tony D. Pantalone RT @WillRayValentin: It’s really stupid when ppl say EFT is overly negative and just a bunch of short sellers. This flies in the face of so… 41 minutes ago

urtrading

ur-trading "Historically, the stock market has some of its best returns when conditions are shifting from awful to less bad. T… https://t.co/ZlJyfFAHjY 56 minutes ago

AmericanBanking

US Banking News Valero Energy Co. $VLO Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share https://t.co/vhmF4Xzckb #stocks 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.