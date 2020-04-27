Global  

Saudi Arabia And Russia Fight Bitter Market Share Battle As Oil Prices Collapse

OilPrice.com Monday, 27 April 2020
The Chinese word ‘crisis’ consists of the characters for ‘danger’ and ‘opportunity’. The unprecedented situation in global energy markets has provided traditional producers with an opportunity to displace incumbents in primarily the U.S. The price war Saudi Arabia started after Russia refused to reduce output in early March has decimated budgets of energy-dependent countries and oil companies. Riyadh and Moscow are playing with fire. The world's no. 2 and 3 producers of oil are devastating America's energy industry…
Saudi Arabia Braces For “Painful” Austerity Measures As Low Oil Prices Persist

Saudi Arabian stocks fell on the first day of trading this week after the Finance Minister of the Kingdom warned that the government was preparing to implement...
OilPrice.com

US Interests Key To Russian-Saudi Oil Deal – OpEd

By Maria Maalouf* There are many speculative theories about last month’s deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut oil production due to the low demand...
Eurasia Review

