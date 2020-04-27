Saudi Arabia And Russia Fight Bitter Market Share Battle As Oil Prices Collapse
Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
The Chinese word ‘crisis’ consists of the characters for ‘danger’ and ‘opportunity’. The unprecedented situation in global energy markets has provided traditional producers with an opportunity to displace incumbents in primarily the U.S. The price war Saudi Arabia started after Russia refused to reduce output in early March has decimated budgets of energy-dependent countries and oil companies. Riyadh and Moscow are playing with fire. The world's no. 2 and 3 producers of oil are devastating America's energy industry…