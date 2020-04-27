Saudi Arabia And Russia Fight Bitter Market Share Battle As Oil Prices Collapse



Recent related videos from verified sources China's retail investor army got burned by the shock oil collapse



**Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided. Please turn on cc to select. CHINA - Bank of China (BoC), one of the providers of retail-grade investment products tracking U.S. oil futures prices,.. Credit: Newsvia English Duration: 01:52 Published 2 weeks ago US Energy Companies Stare Bankruptcy Right In The Face



Reuters reports US energy companies are scrambling for cash and face likely restructuring. Shale producers, refiners and pipeline companies are struggling under heavy debt loads amid the worst crisis.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Saudi Arabia Braces For “Painful” Austerity Measures As Low Oil Prices Persist Saudi Arabian stocks fell on the first day of trading this week after the Finance Minister of the Kingdom warned that the government was preparing to implement...

OilPrice.com 2 days ago



US Interests Key To Russian-Saudi Oil Deal – OpEd By Maria Maalouf* There are many speculative theories about last month’s deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut oil production due to the low demand...

Eurasia Review 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this