Recent related news from verified sources Why Nordstrom and Other Upscale Retail Stocks Were Down on Friday Even if stores reopen soon, will consumers be willing to pay luxury prices?

Motley Fool 6 hours ago



Why Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy’s, and Other Retail Stocks Are Falling Today Fears are growing as more retailers consider bankruptcy.

Motley Fool 8 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this