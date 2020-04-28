Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Coronavirus Can’t Keep Crypto markets Down as Bitcoin Surpasses $7,700 Again

Coronavirus Can’t Keep Crypto markets Down as Bitcoin Surpasses $7,700 Again

The Merkle Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus Can’t Keep Crypto markets Down as Bitcoin Surpasses $7,700 AgainThere have been several disturbing consequences to the global coronavirus crisis. One interesting aspect is how most, if not all of the cryptocurrency markets have recovered from the onslaught rather easily. During the initial stages of the coronavirus crisis, many markets suffered from volatility. Crypto Markets Recover During Coronavirus Crisis Albeit this is normal in the cryptocurrency space, things got out of hand fairly quickly.  Bitcoin quickly dropped by over 50%, and altcoins only suffered from even worse bearish pressure. Today, that situation looks very different, which is a good thing.  More specifically, it would appear that the markets have

The post Coronavirus Can’t Keep Crypto markets Down as Bitcoin Surpasses $7,700 Again appeared first on The Merkle News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CryptoNewswire

CryptoNewswire 🌐 Coronavirus Can't Keep Crypto markets Down as Bitcoin Surpasses $7,700 Again News - https://t.co/8IkCMuX5jB $BTC #trading #fintech #finance 31 minutes ago

MoneyMasterX

#TogetherAgainstCovid19 https://t.co/cEaVdmehZU Coronavirus Can’t Keep Crypto markets Down as Bitcoin Surpasses $7,700 Again… https://t.co/iIgc7jmBIZ 37 minutes ago

RealWillHenry

Will Henry Coronavirus Can’t Keep Crypto markets Down as Bitcoin Surpasses $7,700 Again https://t.co/jCOkSYW32W https://t.co/w8Cgg3LHIO 1 hour ago

GigaBitcoin

GigaɃitcoin Coronavirus Can’t Keep Crypto markets Down as Bitcoin Surpasses $7,700 Again https://t.co/FCePSTGmb9 1 hour ago

1news_me

1News #Coronavirus Can’t Keep Crypto markets Down as Bitcoin Surpasses $7,700 Again https://t.co/BslP8NVSl0 #1News #News https://t.co/I9Dyk6cz6M 1 hour ago

cryptFund

CryptFund News Coronavirus Can’t Keep #Crypto markets Down as #Bitcoin Surpasses $7,700 Again https://t.co/ccetvGon1v 2 hours ago

BitnewsL

BitNEWS Live ₿ 🚀 Coronavirus Can’t Keep Crypto markets Down as Bitcoin Surpasses $7,700 Again https://t.co/Gjoyj8adtJ 2 hours ago