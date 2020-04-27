Global  

Oklahoma Calls On Trump To Declare COVID-19 An “Act Of God” To Help Oil Industry

OilPrice.com Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt called on U.S. President Donald Trump to declare the coronavirus pandemic an ‘Act of God’ to help oil firms in Oklahoma as they look to curtail or stop production until demand recovers. In a letter sent to President Trump on Saturday, Governor Stitt asked the Administration to declare the pandemic an ‘act of God’, which, as per a U.S. code on oil pollution liability and compensation is “an unanticipated grave natural disaster or other natural phenomenon of an exceptional,…
