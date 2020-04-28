Flooding Prompts Evacuation At Heart Of Canada’s Oil Sands

Global  

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, which includes Fort McMurray – the hub of Alberta’s oil sands business – has issued a mandatory evacuation order for all of downtown Fort McMurray after a river flooded the area. There hasn’t been any flooding to sites of oil companies with operations in the area, Karim Zariffa, executive director of the Oil Sands Community Alliance (OSCA), told Reuters. Some of the oil sands firms are helping to pump water out of flooded areas by sending emergency staff, Zariffa…
