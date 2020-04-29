Global  

Flight Lockdown: More Bad News for Air Canada (TSX:AC) Stock

Motley Fool Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
The flight lockdown is another bad news for the Air Canada stock. While the company is still showing confidence in its ability to weather the storm, it could be cash-strapped in the next few months or so.

