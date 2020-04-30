Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > WEF Stresses Importance of Blockchain Following Coronavirus Crisis

WEF Stresses Importance of Blockchain Following Coronavirus Crisis

The Merkle Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
WEF Stresses Importance of Blockchain Following Coronavirus CrisisIt has become apparent that blockchain is considered to be the holy grail during this coronavirus crisis.Even the World Economic Forum is convinced that distributed ledgers will be of incredible value moving forward. The future of the entire world may very well hinge on blockchain technology. Blockchain is a Must After Coronavirus Crisis is Over Those are the findings of the World Economic Forum members. A new statement confirms that the world will need proper solutions following the coronavirus crisis. What type of solutions those entail exactly, is very difficult to determine at this time. Global cooperation will be required

The post WEF Stresses Importance of Blockchain Following Coronavirus Crisis appeared first on The Merkle News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: City Will Provide More Widespread Access To Mental Health Services For Front Line Workers [Video]

Coronavirus Update: City Will Provide More Widespread Access To Mental Health Services For Front Line Workers

Concern is mounting about the toll the coronavirus crisis is having on front line workers. The city announced plans Wednesday to provide more widespread access to mental health services; CBS2's Aundrea..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:15Published
Worcester sees surge of coronavirus cases [Video]

Worcester sees surge of coronavirus cases

Medical experts say Worcester is in the surge of the coronavirus crisis.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Blockchain Bites: WEF, IBM and a Chinese City Show Support for Blockchain

IBM and the WEF both have plans for solving disruption to supply chains disrupted by the coronavirus crisis.
Coindesk Also reported by •The Merkle

Another Blockchain Taskforce Wants to Tackle the Coronavirus Crisis

Another Blockchain Taskforce Wants to Tackle the Coronavirus CrisisThe quest for utilizing blockchain technology during the coronavirus crisis is far from over. INATBA is launching its own COVID Task Force with the help of the...
The Merkle


Tweets about this

BitnewsL

BitNEWS Live ₿ 🚀 WEF Stresses Importance of Blockchain Following Coronavirus Crisis https://t.co/TBZADbtNWO 6 minutes ago