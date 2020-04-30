WEF Stresses Importance of Blockchain Following Coronavirus Crisis

Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

It has become apparent that blockchain is considered to be the holy grail during this coronavirus crisis.Even the World Economic Forum is convinced that distributed ledgers will be of incredible value moving forward. The future of the entire world may very well hinge on blockchain technology. Blockchain is a Must After Coronavirus Crisis is Over Those are the findings of the World Economic Forum members. A new statement confirms that the world will need proper solutions following the coronavirus crisis. What type of solutions those entail exactly, is very difficult to determine at this time. Global cooperation will be required



