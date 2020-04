Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Shares of Facebook Inc. (FB) are rising more than 6 percent or $12.01 in Thursday's morning trade at $206.20 after the social media giant reported an increase in profit for the first quarter from last year and said it is seeing "signs of stability" in ad revenues. The stock has traded in a range of $137.10 to $224.20 in the past 52 weeks. 👓 View full article