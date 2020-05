Hate Taxes? The CRA Says Don’t Pay Them Until Later Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Canadian taxpayers are relieved with the CRA is moving the tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines to a later date. TFSA users invested in the Toronto-Dominion Bank stock also continue their tax-free money growth during the pandemic.



The post Hate Taxes? The CRA Says Don’t Pay Them Until Later appeared first on The Motley Fool... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources CRA Tax Delay: Save on Taxes With 2 Easy Deductions Take advantage of these tax deductions with the new deadlines and use tax savings to invest in a stock like Fortis. The post CRA Tax Delay: Save on Taxes With...

Motley Fool 5 days ago



CRA Crisis Announcement: 2 Must-Know Tax Changes Canadian taxpayers need to mark their calendars for the tax date changes announced by the CRA. RRSP users with assets like the Bank of Nova Scotia stock in their...

Motley Fool 1 week ago





Tweets about this