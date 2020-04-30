Global  

Kroger and Its Dairy Partners to Give 200,000 Gallons of Surplus Milk to Food Banks

Motley Fool Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
The plan will provide communities with a dairy product rarely given to food banks.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'Total waste' for farmers to dump milk- NY Gov. Cuomo

'Total waste' for farmers to dump milk- NY Gov. Cuomo 01:41

 Farmers dumping milk is a 'total waste,' according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who on Monday announced that the state government will work with dairy producers to process the excess milk into products like yogurt and cheese for food banks.

