Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Does Nuclear Power Have A Future?

OilPrice.com Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
The discussion today about nuclear energy is nothing short of tribal, two warring camps shouting slogans at each other. This so-called debate reminds us of a popular beer commercial from years ago where two men couldn’t decide what their preferred characteristic of Millers Light was, whether it “tastes great!” or was instead “less filling”.  Applying this beer ad approach to the construction of new nuclear power stations would involve two opposing teams. The pro-nuke squad, attempting to take the environmental…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

This Day in History: Nuclear Disaster at Chernobyl (Sunday, April 26) [Video]

This Day in History: Nuclear Disaster at Chernobyl (Sunday, April 26)

This Day in History: Nuclear Disaster at Chernobyl April 26, 1986 The disaster at Chernobyl, located about 65 miles from Kiev in the former Soviet Union, is the worst nuclear power plant accident..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published
MacGyver S04E09 Code + Artemis + Nuclear + N3mesis [Video]

MacGyver S04E09 Code + Artemis + Nuclear + N3mesis

MacGyver 4x09 "Code + Artemis + Nuclear + N3mesis" Season 4 Episode 9 Promo trailer HD - While Mac’s friends surround him during his time of grief, Los Angeles’ power grid is taken hostage in a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:22Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Fin24.com | Govt still pursuing plans for more nuclear power

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says that if there is appetite for nuclear power in the market, the SA government will pursue it over the...
News24 Also reported by •Science DailyEnergy DailyOilPrice.com

Pokhran Nuclear Tests And Beyond – OpEd

Following the trajectory of nuclear development in the name of Peaceful nuclear Explosions (PNE)in 1974, India in 1998, once again detonated nuclear weapons and...
Eurasia Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this