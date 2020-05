Aurora Stock: Will it Gain Big or Go Bust in 2020? Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

After falling 93% from record highs, Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB)(NYSE:ACB) now trades at $1. Should investors give up on Aurora stock?



The post Aurora Stock: Will it Gain Big or Go Bust in 2020? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this