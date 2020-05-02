Global  

Canada’s Oil Patch Struggles To Survive The Worst Recession Ever

OilPrice.com Saturday, 2 May 2020
Canada is likely going through its worst-ever recession, with more pain to come in May when the statistics authorities and analysts will have a fuller picture of the economic disaster brought about by the coronavirus pandemic and the measures to curb its spreading.   The oil price collapse with the demand crash in the Covid-19 outbreak, and the month-long oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia are pressuring Canada’s economic activity, more than 5 percent of which comes from the oil and gas sector.    Canada’s…
