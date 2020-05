Why Workday Stock Jumped 18.2% in April Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The enterprise software stock has fallen roughly 26% over the last year, while the S&P 500 index is down 3% over the same stretch. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Wall St. Up 1%, Job Losses Fewer Than Feared



(Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes climbed on Friday and were on track to log solid gains for the week after data showing historic job losses from the coronavirus crisis were slightly fewer than.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35 Published 2 days ago Daily Dividend Report: NKE,DUK,ECL,AQN,MCHP



NIKE announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.245 per share on the company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on July 1, 2020 to.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:21 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this