How a Chinese boycott could impact these ASX shares Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As trade tensions grow between Australia and China, here are 2 ASX shares that could suffer as a result of a Chinese consumer boycott.



The post How a Chinese boycott could impact these ASX shares appeared first on Motley Fool Australia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this