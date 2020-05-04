Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Tesla Files Application to Enter the UK as an Electricity Provider

Tesla Files Application to Enter the UK as an Electricity Provider

The Merkle Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Tesla Files Application to Enter the UK as an Electricity ProviderTechnology companies are always trying to increase their footprint on society. In the case of Tesla, the company is seemingly inclined to enter the UK electricity sector.  Most people are familiar with Tesla as a company right now. Tesla Eyes a Brand new Market Its main focus comes in the form of building and manufacturing electric vehicles. Following some recent developments, the company is trying to focus on the UK market. Not just in the form of electric cars either, but as an electricity provider. A license application was filed earlier in the week. If granted, Tesla will become active

The post Tesla Files Application to Enter the UK as an Electricity Provider appeared first on The Merkle News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tesla Cancels Plans for Workers to Return to Fremont Factory [Video]

Tesla Cancels Plans for Workers to Return to Fremont Factory

Tesla workers will not be returning to the Fremont, California factory this week, according to CNBC. Authorities in Alameda County extended health orders limiting the Tesla plant to minimum basic..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:18Published
MacGyver S04E10 Tesla + Bell + Edition + Mac [Video]

MacGyver S04E10 Tesla + Bell + Edition + Mac

MacGyver 4x10 "Tesla + Bell + Edition + Mac" Season 4 Episode 10 Promo trailer HD - When Mac is put into a dream state to help him recall key evidence found in Nikola Tesla’s secret lab that could..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:21Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Tesla applies to become UK electricity provider: The Telegraph

U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc has applied for a licence to supply electricity in the United Kingdom, The Telegraph reported on Saturday.
Reuters

Tesla applies to become UK electricity provider - The Telegraph

U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc has applied for a licence to supply electricity in the United Kingdom, The Telegraph reported on Saturday.
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bitlyfool

BitlyFool.com Tesla Files Application to Enter the UK as an Electricity Provider - https://t.co/VjglGcie3B https://t.co/CbJDzC7yHb 38 minutes ago

RealWillHenry

Will Henry Tesla Files Application to Enter the UK as an Electricity Provider https://t.co/j6I1iqsNQz https://t.co/VbOdv9JjD7 45 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Tesla Files Application to Enter the UK as an Electricity Provider: https://t.co/3mhjPDoOmb 50 minutes ago

GigaBitcoin

GigaɃitcoin Tesla Files Application to Enter the UK as an Electricity Provider https://t.co/zoNMQJnv5X 55 minutes ago

___CryptoNews

Bittrail Tesla Files Application to Enter the UK as an Electricity Provider https://t.co/QtBJ2aV1Na #Electricity #Tesla #uk https://t.co/ky6LNJNUbc 1 hour ago

cryptFund

CryptFund News Tesla Files Application to Enter the UK as an Electricity Provider https://t.co/KlvtSQPmva 1 hour ago