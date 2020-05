David Woods @ru_m_shine hadn't been a pandemic....but I have a feeling we need more postmen, nurses, doctors and binmen etc tha… https://t.co/k2NOoIxTNN 17 minutes ago

Business News Fund managers have been shopping for these ASX shares // Motley Idiot Australia https://t.co/mXPUy66gin https://t.co/CDNq77gWcr 4 hours ago

Newswires $ADH Fund managers have been buying these ASX shares (via Motley Fool) https://t.co/bIxkPKh6OO #ADH #AdairsLtd #ASX… https://t.co/gYuhONCRw1 6 hours ago

Steve Putt @KateAllman_ I have been using digital fact finds and online meetings for a while and feel like I want to do more o… https://t.co/zvi9L5bUUY 11 hours ago

N Sikder RT @nikhilguptalko: learning for fund managers and for all wealth advisors- IFAs and institution led- are we creating value for clients ? S… 21 hours ago

It's a disgrace RT @doctor_oxford: So society’s *real* key workers have just been revealed. Not the bankers. Not the traders. Not the elite hedge fund m… 1 day ago

Mind Health Money RT @MindHealthMoney: @dmuthuk Finally someone said it. All the fund managers on TV have been harping to investors to put in money. This is… 1 day ago