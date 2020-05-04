Warren Buffett Ditches Airline Stocks: Time to Sell Air Canada (TSX:AC)?



Recent related videos from verified sources Did Warren Buffett and Berkshire Just Bail on Airlines?



Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in March made the contrarian bet of buying Delta Air Lines. Fast forward a month and he has sold the stock. Is he bailing on airlines? Credit: The Street Duration: 02:08 Published on April 6, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Warren Buffett may have ditched airline stocks and spent $20 billion on stock buybacks, investor Chris Bloomstran says · *Warren Buffett may have sold his airline stakes and spent more than $20 billion on stock buybacks last quarter, Chris Bloomstran, head of Semper Augustus...

Business Insider 1 week ago



Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway ditched the 'big four' airline stocks in April, driving $6.1 billion in stock sales · *Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold the "big four" airline stocks in April, the famed investor revealed at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting on...

Business Insider 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this