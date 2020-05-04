Tesla Applies To Sell Electricity In The UK
|
Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Tesla has applied for a license to supply electricity in the United Kingdom, The Telegraph reports, citing a document. According to sources the daily cited in its report, Tesla will use its battery technology to enter the UK energy market. Other details were not disclosed. Tesla, which reported a surprising profit for the first quarter despite the coronavirus outbreak, has been expanding its presence in battery storage alongside its growth in EVs. Its solar business, however, has not been doing all that well. For the first quarter…