Russia’s Gazprom Neft Sees Oil Prices Topping $30 This Summer

OilPrice.com Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Oil prices will top $30 a barrel this summer as demand will start to recover slowly, Alexander Dyukov, chief executive at Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft, told a Russian television channel in an interview on Friday. Dyukov, head of Gazprom’s oil arm, said that he hoped oil prices would exceed $30 a barrel in the summer and approach $40 per barrel by the end of this year.   The manager, however, noted that demand recovery would not be V-shaped, and there would not be a jump in prices in May, although this is the month…
