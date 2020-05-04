Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Could Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: ESXB) Cut its Dividend?

Could Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: ESXB) Cut its Dividend?

Wealth Daily Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Today is Monday, May 4, 2020, and this is your daily dividend safety update. Today we’re looking at Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: ESXB) stock to see whether its 3.2% dividend is safe.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Market News Video - Published
News video: Daily Dividend Report: AAPL,GILD,GLW,TRP,WWD

Daily Dividend Report: AAPL,GILD,GLW,TRP,WWD 01:26

 Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.82 per share of the Company's common stock, an increase of 6 percent. The dividend is payable on May 14, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 11, 2020.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Daily Dividend Report: KHC,AUY,XOM,CVX,KMB [Video]

Daily Dividend Report: KHC,AUY,XOM,CVX,KMB

The Board of Directors of Kraft Heinz today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on June 26, 2020, to stockholders of record as of May 29, 2020. Yamana Gold..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:26Published
Daily Dividend Report: MET,ROL,SBUX,NSC,EXC [Video]

Daily Dividend Report: MET,ROL,SBUX,NSC,EXC

MetLife today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a second quarter 2020 common stock dividend of $0.46 per share, an increase of 4.5 percent from the first quarter common stock dividend..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:52Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this