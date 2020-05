Recent related news from verified sources Tencent just bought 5% of Afterpay, is the share price a buy? Is the Afterpay Ltd (ASX:APT) share price a buy after Tencent just bought a 5% stake of the buy now, pay later company? The post Tencent just bought 5% of...

Motley Fool 3 days ago



Tencent buys 5% stake in Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay Chinese gaming and social media group Tencent Holdings has bought a 5% stake in Afterpay Ltd, the Australian buy-now-pay-later firm said on Friday.

Reuters 4 days ago Also reported by • Finextra

You Might Like

Tweets about this