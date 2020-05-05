Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Bitcasino Teams up with The Giving Block Charity Giant for Virtual Global Relief Benefit Concert

Bitcasino Teams up with The Giving Block Charity Giant for Virtual Global Relief Benefit Concert

The Merkle Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Bitcasino has joined forces with crypto charity ‘The Giving Block’ to support a virtual relief benefit concert which is raising funds for those adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.  4th May 2020 – The pioneering Bitcoin-led casino operator, Bitcasino, has announced its support for a virtual relief benefit concert organised by crypto-charity giants The Giving Block. The Giving Tuesday Now event marks a global day of giving and unity that will take place on May 5 as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. In partnership with GivingTuesday’s global network of leaders, patrons and communities this event

The post Bitcasino Teams up with The Giving Block Charity Giant for Virtual Global Relief Benefit Concert appeared first on The Merkle News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

John Legend's digital avatar to perform in virtual One Wave concert [Video]

John Legend's digital avatar to perform in virtual One Wave concert

John Legend will perform in a virtual One Wave concert in the form of a digital avatar.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas In For 'I for India' concert [Video]

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas In For 'I for India' concert

(CNN) Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Mick Jagger, Will Smith and Mindy Kaling are among the dozens of musicians and celebrities participating in the "iFor India" fundraiser concert Sunday to benefit..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Recent related news from verified sources

COVID-19: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao sing together at the fundraiser concert to help the frontline workers

The nation witnessed 85 Indian and global stars come on one platform to raise funds for GiveIndia COVID-19 relief fund for a fundraiser concert that was held...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Seattle Times

Shah Rukh Khan sings Sab Sahi Ho Jayega to raise funds for COVID-19 heroes

In a historic move, India's biggest fundraiser concert to raise funds for GiveIndia Covid-19 relief fund was met with an unprecedented response by millions of...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this