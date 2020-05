Why the Sun Life Stock Price Soared Over 6.5% Yesterday Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Sun Life's earnings result beats expectations on strong results in Asia and at MFS, sending the stock price soaring higher.



The post Why the Sun Life Stock Price Soared Over 6.5% Yesterday appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this