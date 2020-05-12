How to Develop a Forex Trading Plan for the Asian Market Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

If you’re interested in trading currency in the global forex market, we can safely say that you’re not alone. After all, this market currently sees an estimated $5.3 traded every single day, while it’s cumulative value is estimated to be in the region of $1.934 quadrillion. While the market boasts considerable leverage and liquidity, however, it’s also extremely volatile, creating a scenario where you can lose far more than your initial investment in some instances. There are also a number of different geographical markets that you can target, with the 24-hour foreign exchange divided into three distinct trading sessions. In



The post How to Develop a Forex Trading Plan for the Asian Market appeared first on The Merkle News. If you’re interested in trading currency in the global forex market, we can safely say that you’re not alone. After all, this market currently sees an estimated $5.3 traded every single day, while it’s cumulative value is estimated to be in the region of $1.934 quadrillion. While the market boasts considerable leverage and liquidity, however, it’s also extremely volatile, creating a scenario where you can lose far more than your initial investment in some instances. There are also a number of different geographical markets that you can target, with the 24-hour foreign exchange divided into three distinct trading sessions. InThe post How to Develop a Forex Trading Plan for the Asian Market appeared first on The Merkle News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources THC Global halted pending news of a material acquisition THC Global Group Ltd (ASX:THC) is in a trading halt with an announcement upcoming in regard to a material acquisition. The trading halt will remain in place...

Proactive Investors 1 week ago



Platina Resources extends MOU to continue assessing scandium product and market development Platina Resources Limited (ASX:PGM) has extended its Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Traxys Europe SA for six months to continue assessing scandium...

Proactive Investors 1 week ago





Tweets about this