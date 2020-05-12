Global  

Trump Administration Approves Largest U.S. Solar Project Ever

OilPrice.com Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
The U.S. Department of the Interior approved this week the biggest solar project in the United States ever—an estimated US$1-billion solar plus battery storage project in Nevada. Australia’s Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners and California-based Arevia Power now have the green light to build and operate the Gemini Solar Project some 30 miles northeast of Las Vegas in Clark County, Nevada. The project will consist of a 690-MW photovoltaic solar electric generating facility plus a battery storage facility. The project will be the world’s…
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Trump approves $1B solar project near Las Vegas

Trump approves $1B solar project near Las Vegas 00:36

 The Trump administration has approved the largest solar energy project in the United States, and it's right here in Souther Nevada.

