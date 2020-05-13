Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Will Disney World's Top Rival Reopen First?

Motley Fool Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Comcast's Universal Orlando announced that it will open its CityWalk entertainment complex days before Disney does. It could be a similar strategic footrace to the starting line when theme parks can reopen later this year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Disney World opens reservations, plans on phased reopening

Disney World opens reservations, plans on phased reopening 00:12

 If you want to head to Disney World, mark your calendar for July! The company is working on phased reopening for the parks.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Disney Channel Shows of the Last Decade (Live-Action) [Video]

Top 10 Disney Channel Shows of the Last Decade (Live-Action)

The best live-action Disney Channel series of the last decade would’ve made Lizzie McGuire proud. For this list, we’ll be looking at the best live action Disney Channel shows to premiere in 2010 or..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:13Published
Plans to reopen Disney parks going forward [Video]

Plans to reopen Disney parks going forward

Disney World and Disney Land are expected to reopen in phases. If the Orlando park follows local government recommendations, you can expect to see employees wearing masks.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:21Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Streaming remains lone bright spot as Disney prepares for an unprecedented fight

Streaming remains lone bright spot as Disney prepares for an unprecedented fightAlex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Disney was at the top of the world at the end of 2019: a record-breaking year at the box office, the launch...
The Verge


Tweets about this