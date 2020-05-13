Will Disney World's Top Rival Reopen First?
Wednesday, 13 May 2020
3 hours ago)
Comcast's Universal Orlando announced that it will open its CityWalk entertainment complex days before Disney does. It could be a similar strategic footrace to the starting line when theme parks can reopen later this year.
