Tesla Energy: Elon Musk's Next Big Plan

OilPrice.com Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
The way that you trade energy could soon have a whole lot more star power. Elon Musk is entering the energy trading scene with a new Tesla Energy software asset called Autobidder, which would allow both providers and consumers to exchange their energy capacity. The software is currently being used to run the company’s new battery farm in South Australia.  Electrek reports that Autobidder is just one of the early steps in Tesla’s ultimate goal of becoming an electric utility company. Last year the EV news site reported that, according…
