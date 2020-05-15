Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ASX 200 finishes up 1.4%, gold miner share prices surge

Motley Fool Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
S&P/ASX 200 Index (ASX: XJO) finished up 1.4% and the share prices of gold miners like Silver Lake Resources Limited. (ASX:SLR) surged.

The post ASX 200 finishes up 1.4%, gold miner share prices surge appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Dreadnought Resources Share Price Slides on Capital Raise (ASX:DRE)

Diminutive gold miner Dreadnought Resources Ltd [ASX:DRE] is in the red today. Suffering a 16.67% share price fall in early trading. The […] The post...
The Daily Reckoning AUS Also reported by •Motley Fool

LNG spot price surge benefits ASX 200 shares

A recent LNG spot price surge caused all ASX energy large-cap share prices to rise. However, not all can reliably turn this to earnings. The post LNG spot...
Motley Fool

You Might Like


Tweets about this