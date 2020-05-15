Two Very Undervalued Energy Stocks

Friday, 15 May 2020 () Back in June of 2011, Marathon Oil (MRO) took the unusual step of spinning off its wholly-owned subsidiary, Marathon Petroleum (MPC). That went against conventional wisdom, which holds that diversification and integration are good things in oil companies. In many ways they are, but the recent earnings releases of the two Marathons showed a different approach to dealing with the current crisis in the oil patch, and the flexibility to do that may be more of an advantage right now than size and diversification. The giants, such as Exxon Mobil…