Visa Taps Ethereum to Build its Digital Dollar Infrastructure Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Visa remains the world’s leading credit and debit card issuer in the world. That company is also looking to enter the world of virtual money, and it seems the Ethereum blockchain will play a crucial role in the research. It has been coming for a while now, but the whole world will transition to virtual money to some degree. Visa Sees Merit in the Ethereum Blockchain That can only happen if sufficient service providers develop systems to accommodate this change. Visa is one of the first big names to effectively unveil its plans for a digital dollar, among other currencies.



Visa remains the world's leading credit and debit card issuer in the world. That company is also looking to enter the world of virtual money, and it seems the Ethereum blockchain will play a crucial role in the research. It has been coming for a while now, but the whole world will transition to virtual money to some degree. Visa Sees Merit in the Ethereum Blockchain That can only happen if sufficient service providers develop systems to accommodate this change. Visa is one of the first big names to effectively unveil its plans for a digital dollar, among other currencies.

Visa Files Patent Application For Digital Currency Visa has filed a patent application to create digital currency — potentially using Ethereum as the blockchain.

