Higher Open Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market

RTTNews Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
The Taiwan stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the five-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 290 points or 2.7 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 10,810-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green on Monday.
