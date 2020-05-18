Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Takes the JK Rowling “Event” to a new low
Monday, 18 May 2020 () Crypto Twitter has had a very interesting week, although not necessarily for the best of reasons. JK Rowling showed some minor interest in Bitcoin, and the situation got out of hand pretty quickly. Whenever a celebrity tweets about Bitcoin, a social media storm ensues. The JK Rowling “Event” is a Missed Opportunity In the case of JK Rowling, she was legitimately seeking basic information on this new form of money. It did not take long for Crypto Twitter to bombard her with replies, some far worse and useless compared to others. Eventually, several impersonation accounts of Rowling started popping up,
The post Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Takes the JK Rowling “Event” to a new low appeared first on The Merkle News.
CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND — Astronomers from the University of Canterbury in New Zealand have discovered a new "super-Earth" orbiting a star located in or near the edge of the Milky Way's "galactic bulge," a dense region of stars in the center of our galaxy, according to a press release published...